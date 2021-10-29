After the Tri-State saw a considerable spike in COVID cases as the more transmissible Delta variant entered the area over the summer, the Ford Center implemented a policy requiring anyone attending an event inside the venue to wear a mask while they enjoyed the show regardless of vaccination status. On Friday, they announced an update to that policy.

The mandate did allow masks to be removed or pulled down around the chin if you were eating or drinking something. Otherwise, you were expected to wear a mask around your mouth and nose to help prevent the spread of COVID. Fortunately, our area has started to see a decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations over the past several weeks. So much so, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties are all yellow on the Indiana State Health Department's color-coded COVID-tracking map. Colors were based on the number of cases reported on a weekly basis compared to the overall population of each individual county with red reflecting a high number of cases and blue reflecting a low number. Orange is second worse, and yellow is second best.

The drop in cases and subsequent improvement to yellow status has prompted the Ford Center to relax its mask policy. Effective immediately, masks are no longer required when attending a show. They are "recommended."

The announcement comes two days after Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials announced they were no longer requiring masks to be worn when inside city and county buildings such as the Civic Center.

Hopefully, the downward case trend continues, and the policies won't need to be reinstated anytime soon.

[Source: Ford Center on Facebook / Tristatehomepage.com]

