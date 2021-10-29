There are thousands of laws in the books to make sure everyone stays on the straight and narrow. While most of them make complete and total sense (speed limits, not stealing stuff from other people, or killing them, etc.), there are several that make no sense at all.

Below are 10 of the absolutely, positively, "who even thought of that and how did it get passed," dumbest laws we here in the Hoosier state may be breaking on a regular basis and have we're doing it.

According to Stupid Laws.com and Weird Facts.com, these are actual laws on the books. Most, if not all, were written many, many years ago, then forgotten about as time when on.

How many have you broken today?

