The community has rallied around Posey County Deputy Brian Hicks since he was shot in the line of duty in late September by holding a variety of fundraising events. That includes one coming up Saturday (October 30th, 2021) at a popular St. Phillp bar.

Zap's Tavern (formerly Weinzapfel's Tavern) at the intersection of St. Phillps and Creamery Road in Posey County is hosting a chili cook-off and cornhole tournament all day with proceeds raised from the event going to help cover Deputy Hick's growing medical bills. The day will also include live music from DJ Wild Bill later in the night from 8:00 until 11:00 PM. All you need to do is show up, enjoy some chili and throw some cornhole bags. Simple enough, right?

About Deputy Brian Hicks

Deputy Hicks was injured in the line of duty while making a welfare check in New Harmony at the home of former New Harmony Town Marshall and reserve deputy, Paul Wiltshire on September 18th. As Deputy Hicks and the current New Harmony Town Marshall approached the home, Wiltshire began shooting at the two. Hicks sustained an injury to his head and was transported to Deaconess Hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery. Fortunately, his prognosis looks good as he was recently released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab hospital where he continues his long road to recovery.

Other Ways to Help

If you can't make it to Zap's on Saturday, there are other ways you can help. Within days of the shooting, the Posey County F.O.P. created a fund for the public to donate to. Donations can be made to the F.O.P. through Venmo (@POCOFOP), or by mailing them directly to Lodge 133 at the following address:

Posey County F.O.P. Lodge 133

P.O. Box 611

Mt. Vernon, IN 47620

Donations are also being accepted at all Evansville Teachers Credit Union locations. Simply let them know the donation is for the Posey County FOP in name of Deputy Hicks.

[Source: Zap's Tavern on Facebook]

