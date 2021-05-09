How To Make Chi Chi’s Iconic Mexican Fried Ice Cream [RECIPE]

The summer before my senior year in high school, I got a job at a brand new restaurant in Terre Haute, IN. It was a Mexican restaurant that had just been built and was about to open its doors to the public. That restaurant was Chi Chi's.

I worked at Chi Chi's from 1984 to 1985, and then during my summer breaks from college until 1991. I worked as a hostess, server, trainer and was even considering becoming a manager. My time at Chi Chi's was so much fun. I made lifelong friends. It was just a bunch of college kids, and twenty-somethings, working and hanging out together. We worked hard and we played harder.

I made so many friends, met my first husband, and learned the valuable skill of dealing with all sorts of people at ChiChi's. I also, and some would say, most importantly. learned how to make Chi Chi's Mexican Fried Ice Cream.

One of my Facebook friends shared some vintage Chi Chi's photos with me and it blew up on my Facebook page when I shared them.



In several of the comments, the fried ice cream came up. So, I thought I would share the recipe with you. Now, since the restaurant no longer exists, you can still enjoy the iconic dessert at home.

How To Make Chi Chi's Fried Ice Cream Step-by-step instructions on how to make the beloved Mexican restaurant-inspired dessert.

