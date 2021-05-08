Frozen Spaghetti Meals Recalled Due To Allergy Concerns

Approximately 3,927 pounds of frozen spaghetti with meat sauce is being recalled as a result of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Bellisio Foods, Inc., the makers of the popular Michelina’s frozen meals has issued a recall on their Spaghetti with Meat Sauce frozen meal. According to the USDA, soy-containing ingredients may have somehow gotten mixed with the recalled product. As you may know, soy is a known allergen to many people. It should be noted that soy is not an ingredient that is normally found in this meal. Therefore, since soy is not what is not declared on the product label, a recall had to be issued.

Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce products that are included in this recall were produced April 22, 2021. These meals can be found in an 8.5-oz paperboard tray with lid packages containing “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce”. You'll want to look for the lot code J1112N8, “BEST BY 22APR2022”, and a UPC code of “7 17854 10503 9” on the bottom label. If you have one of these meals in your freezer that fits this description, it falls under the aforementioned recall.

This is a nationwide recall, as these products have been shipped to retailers all across the country. As of now, there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the USDA.

In any event, if you find that you do have one of these recalled products, you're asked to either throw them out or return them to the store in which you purchased the product.

You can find more information about this recall by visiting the USDA's website.

