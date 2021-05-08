The DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District has a full calendar of events, that encourages shoppers to visit downtown shops and restaurants. The first fun event of the spring season is the huge Sidewalk Sale Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Of course, the Downtown businesses will have their merch on display, but this sale also gives residents of Downtown Evansville the chance to sell their items. The sale will be located along Main Street between 2nd and 5th Streets.

“We expanded the event this year and invited community members throughout the city to sell their handmade and vendor items. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re pleased to welcome 70+ participants selling everything from handmade cutting boards to flowers and clothing.” - Josh Armstrong, president, DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District

The Sidewalk Sale is five hours of shopping 9:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. After you wrap up your spring shopping, you will definitely want to grab something to eat and drink at one of our amazing downtown restaurants. There is even a brand new one that my coworkers have been raving about. It's called Enya Restaurant and they feature authentic Latin food, and you'll find them at 920 S. Main.

Josh Armstrong, president, DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District and Adam Trinkel Marketing & Events Director DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE - Economic Improvement District joined us with more information about the upcoming events in Downtown Evansville.

Downtown Evansville's Signature Events 2021