S’more Making Just got Easier Because Chocolate Stuffed Marshmallows are a Thing

It's springtime which means we're getting into bonfire season. Nothing is better on a cool spring night than lighting up the fire pit and enjoying some time outside. I don't know about you, but when I smell bonfires I instantly want to make a s'more. You know, s'mores and bonfires go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Traditionally a s'more is made by taking a marshmallow, toasting it over the fire, and then sandwiching that toasted mallow between two graham crackers and some chocolate. I'll let Hamilton Porter explain better than I can:



But now s'more's making just got easier, because chocolate stuffed marshmallows exist? Who knew?! I guess it's true, you learn something new every day. I was scrolling through Facebook and a friend of mine shared they picked up a bag and it made making s'mores a bit easier as the chocolate comes stuffed inside the marshmallow. I've seen flavored marshmallows, and I've seen giant-sized marshmallows for s'mores, but never chocolate stuffed. I can see where this would make s'more makin' a little bit easier.

They're called Stuffed Puffs, and I checked out their website, and it turns out chocolate isn't the only flavor they have. They have a standard marshmallow with milk chocolate inside flavor, a chocolate marshmallow filled with milk chocolate flavor, and a cookies and cream flavor. So what do you think? Would you try these out, or are you a more standard s'more maker? Maybe you like the classic of being able to choose exactly how much chocolate you put on your s'more, or maybe you like to change it up and add a Reese Cup instead of plain chocolate to yours. Either way, I don't think there's a wrong answer here, I have yet to meet a s'more I didn't like.



