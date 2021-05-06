‘The Bachelor’ Mansion Is An Airbnb That You Can Stay In

If Chris Harrison were to pitch this Airbnb, I feel like he'd probably say something like "this will be the most dramatic Airbnb stay yet."

Ever since 2002, America has been captivated by all of the chaos, drama, and romance that is "The Bachelor". A year later, we were introduced to the spinoff, "The Bachelorette", and America has been tuning in religiously to see what will happen in the mansion next.

If you watch the show, when I say "the mansion", you know exactly what I am talking about. It's where the potential love interests stay and all of the drama ensues. Perhaps you thought that it would be a nice place to visit or even stay in...well, you're in luck because "The Bachelor" mansion is actually an Airbnb.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion located in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu is a dream for fans of the show. The mansion, or Villa de la Vina as it's called, sleeps up to 13 guests. Which seems odd, because aren't there more than 13 contestants on the show?

So what can you expect from this 200-year-old mansion offers a lot that you have seen on "The Bachelor" including the infamous pool, two jacuzzis, and a pool table among other things that you've seen on the show. There are even some things that you might not have seen on "The Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" like the kitchen or bathrooms.

You might be wondering what a famous mansion like this might cost to rent per night. It looks like it will cost you $5,571 per night. But let's think about this: split the cost among 12 of your friends who are also fans of "The Bachelor" and that only makes it around $428.54 per person each night. Totally worth it though to be able to explore the mansion that has so many infamous moments tied to it.

You can find out more about Villa de la Vina by visiting the Airbnb listing. How about a tour of "The Bachelor" mansion? Check it out in the photos below.

