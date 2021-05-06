Moms Get Into Kentucky Kingdom For Free On Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is this Sunday and if you're looking for something fun to do with mom, you could take a road trip to Louisville.

You can celebrate mom this Mother's Day by having a lot of fun with her at Kentucky Kingdom. According to WDRB, the Louisville amusement park will be letting moms get into the park for free all day long on Mother's Day.

This is a win/win for you and mom. You both get to ride rides, have fun, and make new memories, plus she get's in for free. I haven't been to Kentucky Kingdom since 2006. Back then, it was Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom and all of the rides had a Warner Brother's movie theme attached to them. I have so many memories of that trip and the fun we had that day. Just thinking about it makes me want to take that road trip to Louisville to make some new memories.

How To Get A Free Pass For Mom

So, if you want to take your mom to Kentucky Kingdom this Sunday to get her in for free, here's what you need to do. You'll have to buy one preseason single-day ticket, online or in person at the gate at Kentucky Kingdom. One preseason single-day ticket will cost you around $40.

If you are a season passholder, mothers can also take advantage of a deal this Sunday too. Season passholders can bring that special mother in their life to the park and it will only cost them $5 to get in, according to WDRB.

Kentucky Kingdom re-opens for the season on May 8th. You can learn more about the park by visiting their website here.

(H/T- WDRB)

