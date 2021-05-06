Nick Nackery for Sale After Owners Announce Retirement

If you've lived in Evansville long enough, you know the place to go for a Halloween costume has always been Nick Nackery on the corner of Heidelbach and East Virginia Street. Each year, the store is loaded with room after room of costumes for every size and taste, from the wacky to the horrifying. Now, after 36 years, owner Suzy Blesch is ready to let someone else provided residents with all the Halloween (and other holidays) gear they need.

Interestingly enough, when they first opened their doors in 1985, they weren't the costume shop we all know now. The business started out selling bedding plants. Shortly thereafter they added "fireworks, t-shirts, knick-knacks and gifts" to their product lineup. It wasn't until a couple of years later they struck gold and found their niche with Halloween costumes.

In a statement on the store's website, Blesch says the time has come to enter the world of retirement and pass the torch to someone else who is as passionate about the store as she is. She also says she committed to not only finding someone with the same passion but one that will also "expand the business into the future."

The property is currently listed with RE/MAX agent Shaun Angel for the asking price of $190,000. Blesch said she will continue to keep it open and run it until the right owner is found. Once that happens, she'll step away into retirement where she says she'll take on the full-time job of grandma to her four grandchildren.

