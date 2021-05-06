A Super Easy Way to Update Your Home

My husband and I bought our first home in 2016, since then we've worked hard to update the house, and make it our own. Of course as first time homeowners we're still learning the ropes of renovating and updating, but I think we've done a pretty decent job so far.

Recently we decided to update our bathrooms, we started with our guest bathroom to start small and see how it went. We loved how it turned out so much that we are currently doing the same to our master bath in our bedroom. What I found was a huge way to update the bathroom and not expensive, was painting the cabinets. Now we did also buy a new countertop/sink for our bathroom, but man just the cabinet paint alone did wonders! If you're looking for an easy, cost effective way to update your home check these photos out.

A Coat of Paint Can Seriously Update Your Cabinets It's amazing what a difference a coat of paint and some new hardware can make to cabinets.

