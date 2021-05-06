Evansville Police Seeking Help Locating Motorcycle Thieves

It's one thing to steal something in the dark of night. It's another to be arrogant enough that you try to get away with it in broad daylight. Both are bad, of course, but the latter is exactly what happened to one motorcycle owner in Evansville a few weeks ago when a group of guys decided to swipe their ride in the middle of the day.

The incident took place on April 7th in the 100 block of South Barker on the city's west side. Three men pulled up to a home with a trailer, loaded up the victim's bike, then took off with it. Fortunately, the owner's home security camera's captured them in the act and provided photos of the individuals seen above. According to a press release from the Evansville Police Department, one of the men not pictured has already been identified and arrested in connection with the case, but apparently is unwilling to rat out his cohorts as the EPD is hoping you can help identify them.

While the photos aren't the best quality, and their faces aren't fully visible, there is a noticeable tattoo covering the left forearm of the man in the black shirt that may help lead to his identity. If you or someone you know recognizes either of these men, and know where investigators might be able to find them, Evansville Police ask that you contact their Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967, or call the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

[Source: Evansville Police Department]