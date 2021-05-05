FEMA Announces Henderson Area Mobile Vaccine Clinic Schedule for May 5-8

It's been one week since a fixed site and mobile vaccination clinics opened in the Henderson area. Both have been made possible through a partnership between the state of Kentucky and the federal government, specifically the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The fixed site is located at the University of Kentucky Extension Office at 3341 KY-351 (Zion Road) across from East Heights Elementary school, behind the Farm Bureau office, and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day. The mobile clinic is being used to provide access to residents in the more rural areas surrounding Henderson county who may otherwise not have an option for getting vaccinated near where they live.

Media Relation Liaison for FEMA, Chris Prudholm announced the mobile clinic will be available at the following locations over the next few days:

Wednesday 5/5/21

Madisonville State Office Building - 625 Hospital Dr. Madisonville, KY 42432

Central Presbyterian Church - 206 West Main St., Princeton, KY, 42445

Thursday 5/6/21

Legion Park - 3047 Legion Park Dr, Owensboro, KY 42303

Saint Ann Parish - 318 W Spalding St, Morganfield, KY 42437

Friday 5/7/21

Buck Creek Baptist - 3788 US-431, Calhoun, KY 42327

Beech Grove Christian Church - 188 College St., Beech Grove, KY, 42322

Saturday 5/8/21

Finders Keepers Traders Outlet Mall - 740-784 Chelsa Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431

Central City Convention Center - 320 Golden Tide Ave, Central City, KY 42330

The mobile clinics will be open at each location from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Advanced registration for either option is not required, according to Prudhom, as walk-ins will be accepted at all locations. However, if prefer to schedule an appointment, you more than welcome to do so by either calling 270-953-3785, or visiting the Kentucky vaccination website.