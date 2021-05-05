Indiana DNR Hiring Conservation Officers

Have you ever wanted a job with an impact? This may be the career path for you. Indiana Department of Natural Resources took to Facebook to announce they're hiring, and they are looking for Conservation Officers. They currently have even dropped their college requirement to make the position available to more people so they can the best candidates possible for the job.

Here's what the Indiana DNR Facebook post said about hiring:

We're Hiring! To assist in locating the best applicants, we are waiving our college requirement. Are you the next generation? Visit: https://www.in.gov/dnr/law-enforcement/ to apply. Anyone interested should first read “Become a Conservation Officer” and complete the pre-screening test under the “Apply” link on that website. Successful completion of the pre-screening test is required to receive an application for the hiring process. To maximize the time needed for DNR Law Enforcement to complete the process, the pre-screening test needs to be submitted by midnight June 3.

According to IN.Gov these are the requirements to become a DNR Conservation Officer:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be at least 21 years of age by the graduation date of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (October 30, 2021).

Complete a physical fitness test consisting of: 1 minute sit-up, 24 300 meter run, 82 seconds or less Max push-up, 21 1.5 mile run, 18 minutes 56 seconds or less Vertical jump, 13.5 in.

Demonstrate an ability to swim 100 yards without stopping and to tread water for at least 5 minutes.

Possess a valid license to operate an automobile.

Be willing to refrain from engaging in any political activity prohibited by law.

Submit to and satisfy standard psychological testing.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you, check out IN.gov where they have all the information on the application process and start your journey to becoming a conservation officer.

