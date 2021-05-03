Holiday Drive-In in Reo, IN: 2021 Opening Date & Movie Lineup
Opening Date 2021
The Holiday Drive-In will be opening up for the season on May 7th. Opening weekend movies were just announced, and we want to hook you up with a season pass to the Holiday Drive-In.
What Movies Are Playing
The six-screen drive-in theatre will begin the 2021 season by opening up Screen 1 and Screen 2. Throughout the next few weeks, they will gradually begin to open up the other four screens for more movie options. Earlier today, the Holiday Drive-In announced their opening weekend movies, and it looks to be a great lineup:
Screen 1:
7:45- Tom & Jerry (PG)
9:25- Godzilla vs Kong (PG-13)
Screen 2:
7:45- Mortal Kombat (R)
9:35- The Little Things (R)
Get our free mobile app
10 Commandments of the Holiday Drive In
CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s