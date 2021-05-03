In yet another positive sign there are more days of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us than in front of us, we have learned another hugely successful and popular group plans on hitting the road later this year and will make a stop in Evansville.

Grammy-nominated Christian group, MercyMe announced they're getting back on the road again in the fall for their inhale (exhale) tour, and will be stopping at the Ford Center for a show on Saturday, October 9th (2021)!

In addition to their Grammy nominations, the group has won several American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Dove Awards (a yearly event honoring "outstanding achievement in the Christian music industry.") over the course of their career including being recently named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade.

Their biggest hit, I Can Only Imagine, which lead singer, Bart Millard wrote after the death of his father, served as the inspiration for the 2018 film of the same name which told the true story of Millard's rough upbringing at the hands of his abusive father played in the movie by Dennis Quaid. Who, by the way, does such a great acting job you want to punch him. If you've never seen it, I definitely recommend checking it out. Those types of movies are typically my thing, but I was pleasantly surprised at how much I enjoyed it. It's currently available to buy or rent on Amazon.

Tickets for the show at the Ford Center go on sale Friday, May 14th at the Ford Center box office, or online through Ticketmaster. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for the show, if necessary.

The band just released their new album, also called inhale (exhale) last Friday (April 30th) featuring the lead single "Say I Won't." Check out the video and take a listen below.