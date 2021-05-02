‘Lunch on the Lawn’ Returns to the Old Courthouse in Downtown Evansville

One of the coolest things about working in downtown Evansville is having so many different lunch choices, most of which are within walking distance. On a warm summer day, there's not much better than finding a yummy food truck and having your lunch outside - one of the nicest places to eat that lunch is at the Old Courthouse.

As you probably know, a lot of time and effort has gone into improving the lawn surrounding the Old Courthouse over the last couple of years. Back in 2019, an event called Lunch on the Lawn was held to celebrate the completion of this area known at Bicentennial Park. It was a big hit, and subsequent Lunch on the Lawn events were held, and then 2020 happened, and there nobody got to have Lunch on the Lawn. Well, that's about to change friends - event organizers have announced the date for the return of Lunch on the Lawn, which will be Friday, May 28th from 10am-2pm. Everyone is invited to come downtown for lunch that day - there will be several food trucks to choose from. There will also be live music to enjoy while you eat.

If you work or live downtown, you can probably just stroll on over to the Old Courthouse. If you don't live or work downtown, no worries, there will be free parking available at the Coliseum located at 300 Court Street.

If all goes well, and we continue to move in the right direction, this will be the first of many Lunch on the Lawn events in 2021. I know I'll be there, I hope to see you there too!

