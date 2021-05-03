Lineup Announced for 2021 W.C. Handy Blues Festival in Henderson

After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is ready to make its return to downtown Henderson with four days full of great blues music and delicious barbecue Wednesday, June 16th through Saturday, June 19th.

This year's event will mark the 30th year of the festival which is named after the "Father of the Blues," William Christopher Handy who spent time in Henderson after meeting his wife there while travelling back to his home state of Alabama following a gig in Chicago. There's a bit more to William's story, I'm paraphrasing in the interest of brevity. You can read the full story on the event's website.

Organizers of the event gave us a taste of what we can expect Monday morning with the release of the artists they've booked to play, and when we'll be able to watch them.

The lineup and current schedule is as follows, and of course, is subject to change.

The Lineup

Walter Trout

Samantha Fish

Larkin Poe

Eric Gales

Joe Louis Walker

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Mr. Sipp

Mississippi Heat

Ghost Town Blues Band

Amanda Fish

Duwayne Burnside

Kara Grainger

Gough - Martin Blues Band & Tramp

Blues 4U

The Schedule

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16TH

3:00 p.m. - Blues 4U

5:00 p.m. - Kara Grainger

7:00 p.m. - Ghost Town Blues Band

9:00 p.m. - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

THURSDAY, JUNE 17TH

5:30 p.m. - Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

8:00 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

FRIDAY, JUNE 18TH

12:00 p.m. Gough - Martin Blues Band & Tramp

2:00 p.m. - Mississippi Heat

4:00 p.m. - Joe Louis Walker

6:00 p.m. - Mr. Sipp

8:00 p.m. - Larkin Poe

10:00 p.m. - Eric Gales

SATURDAY, JUNE 19TH

12:00 p.m. - Duwayne Burnside

2:00 p.m. - Amanda Fish

4:00 p.m. - Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

6:00 p.m. - Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

8:00 p.m. - Samantha Fish

10:00 p.m. Walter Trout

As always there will be no tickets for the show because it's free to attend thanks to generous donations from local businesses who sponsor the event, as well as individuals who contribute with donations which can be made through the event's website. 100% of the proceeds raised each year, goes toward putting together the following year's festival.

As of this writing, no information has been provided regarding food and drink available on site.

Monday's lineup and schedule announcement is certainly a welcome sight and is another example of the Tri-State getting closer and closer to putting the pandemic behind us. With that said, COVID-19 still remains a threat in the area, and while organizers have not announced any special seating arrangements to keep everyone safely socially distanced, they are urging everyone who attends to be fully vaccinated.

[Source: W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival on Facebook]