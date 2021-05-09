Why is the ‘Thumbs Up’ Reaction on Facebook Now a Pink Flower?
As I was doing my nightly scroll on Facebook, I noticed a couple of my friends asking about a change to Facebook's thumbs-up reaction. Some of them noticed that the regular blue thumbs-up reaction is now a pink flower with a white thumbs-up. But not everyone is seeing this new change. This has turned into a Tri-State Mystery that we need to try and solve!
My desktop version has changed to pink, but even after updating my mobile app on IOS, it's still the regular blue.
