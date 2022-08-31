Love Tacos-The Hub Kentucky is Hosting Tacos & Tie-Dye in the Park This Weekend

FREE Tacos! This is not a drill people. The Hub Kentucky is hosting a super fun event in the park this weekend and everyone is welcome.

WHAT IS THE HUB KENTUCKY?

The Hub Kentucky is a one-stop shop for all recovery-related resources. The hub is a recovery center that’s goal is to enhance the quality of support available to people seeking and experiencing long-term recovery from addiction.

Those associated with The Hub understand how important the recovery process is and that it is an intimate and ongoing process for everyone involved.

The Hub will be located in Owensboro but they have not disclosed their location at this time.

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED

If you are thinking about a path to recovery you can like The Hub Facebook page. You can also contact Blake Templeton at 270-315-7579. Blake is a wealth of information and can point you in the direction needed when becoming involved with The Hub.

WHO LOVES TACOS & TIE-DYE?

The Hub Kentucky wants to meet the recovery community. They will be hosting Tacos & Tie-Dye at English Park this Saturday and you are invited to attend.

If you plan on attending there are a few things they do ask of you;

Come for a free and fun night of tacos and tie-dye hosted by The Hub Kentucky! We are asking that you bring your own white T-shirt or tank top if you can as supplies are limited. Please rsvp that you can come so we can get a headcount for supplies and food!