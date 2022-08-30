136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend

The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on.

The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.

Get our free mobile app

2022 Labor Day Celebration

The annual Labor Day Celebration has a little bit of everything for the whole family. The most notable thing about this event is that they will once again will have free carnival rides and free parking/shuttle rides for all events. When you think about how much ride armbands and tickets typically cost, this will surely save your family a lot of money.

Some of the other events that will take place at the 136th Labor Day Celebration at the Warrick County Fairgrounds include pageants, a demolition derby, crafts vendors, a rummage sale, laser tag, corn hole, horseshoes, fireworks, a cook-off, and a car show. They will also hole free karaoke nights as well. The 136th Annual Labor Day Parade will be held on September 5 at 9 a.m. You can take a look at the full calendar of events at the Labor Day Celebration below:

Something else that will be going on at the Labor Day Celebration is a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, September 4th. You can sign up online to donate today.

So, come on out to the Warrick County Fairgrounds this weekend for a lot of fun. You can learn more about the Labor Day Association and the celebration this weekend by clicking here.

10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking

7 Invasive Insects in Indiana You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them In an effort to inform the public on the types of invasive species that are known to be found in their state, the USDA offers a " Pest Tracker " on their website, where you simply click the name of your state from the drop-down menu provided to see pictures of the different insects and weeds, along with descriptions of the type of plant life they target and the damage they can do if they're not dealt with.