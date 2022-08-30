3 Beachfront PCB Florida Airbnb’s For Under $100 A Night [PHOTOS]

Today is National Beach Day but, do you ever really need a special day to celebrate the beach? It's always a good day when you can think or talk about putting your toes in the sand.

PLANNING A VACATION

Our family absolutely loves the beach. We love spending hours in the sand as the waves crash in. We are huge fans of Panama City Beach, Florida because it's what we know. I like to plan our visit for Christmastime because it isn't generally busy. PCB has lots of options and it's not a bad drive from Kentucky where we live.

3 PCB AIRBNBS FOR UNDER A $100 A NIGHT

Traveling with your whole family can be super expensive especially if you have children so getting the best bang for your buck is important. We usually stay beachfront so I looked for beachfront condos. You have to remember that not all these Airbnbs will be available at this price all year round. Just like any other vacation spot they do have peak seasons where prices change.

1. Emerald Beach 1527-Unwind in this cute, comfortable condo that sleeps up to six with a cozy king-size bed in the master bedroom, a set of bunk beds in the hallway nook, and a comfy sleeper sofa in an expansive living room. This condo is also equipped with a fully-stocked kitchen with granite countertops, a washer and dryer, and large flat screen TVs! Best of all, there are plenty of “front row seats” on the private balcony so the family can breathe in the salt air and take in the stunning gulf views.

The average on this one is between $90-$200 a night depending on which time you book it during the year. You can get it in January for $92 a night which is a steal. We loved staying at Emerald Beach during Christmas 2021.

Big and beautiful spacious living room. All the living rooms look out at the coast.

Our kids love the bunks in the hallway. It gives them their own little private area.

We love that the master suites have king-size beds.

All the kitchens are stocked and big enough to eat every meal at home on vacation if you want. This way you can spend all your time at the beach,

Your view.

Every room has a balcony of its own.

2. Origin 1429-Soak up the sun from this 14th-floor balcony with amazing views of the ocean and Front Beach Road! Heated pool 85-F 7 days a week! Perfect space for 4, with a kitchenette and a larger fridge! Bathroom with ample counter space, hairdryer & a tub/shower. Direct beach access just across the street, and tons of restaurants within walking distance! Pier Park & Aaron Bessant Park are just one mile away!

This one can be booked during Thanksgiving weekend for just $76 a night!

This is a studio condo with lots of space.

Balcony has a view of the beach.

A heated pool is a must for the cooler temps when you head to Florida.

If you have kiddos they will love the arcade area.

This condo has its own movie theater on-site.

3. Grand Panama 706- This two-bedroom, two-bathroom beachfront condo with a bonus nook was recently updated. The hideaway boasts new tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances plus large, flat-screen TVs in the living room. The condo sleeps six thanks to a regal king-size bed in the master bedroom, a comfy queen in the second bedroom, and bunk beds in the cozy nook.

This one is under $100 in December. You can get it for a pretty good deal at Fall Break too. As many would expect it is higher during peak summer months but these condos are so roomy and perfect for long vacations.

Our family has also experienced the Grand Panama Resort. We stayed here during Christmas 2020. It was awesome. There is a roof-top pool on-site and the condo was amazing. It was quiet and totally relaxing. Even the kids loved it.

The master suite was our favorite because it had a private door to the balcony.

The kids loved the bunks too. They loved having their own area.

The kitchen was very spacious and the bar area made it nice for just grabbing a quick bite to each before or after the beach.

There is a dining room table for dining in.

The balcony is definitely a plus.

Two pools on-site and they are wonderful.