How to See $3 Movies at Evansville Theaters This Weekend

Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it.

There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.

National Cinema Day

This Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day. According to NPR:

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format.

This effort is to hopefully boost moviegoers to see more films this fall. Before each showing on September 3rd, folks will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal, and Warner Bros, NPR explains.

This is a trial event from the organizers of National Cinema Day, but they say that if it is successful, it could become an annual event. How will it become a successful event for cinemas? All you have to do is just pack the family up and go to the movies this Saturday.

$3 Movies in the Evansville Area on September 3rd

If you're like me and eager to take advantage of this awesome discount, you are in luck in the Evansville area. Showplace Cinemas announced that they will be participating in National Cinema Day. They will be offering $3 movie tickets all day long at all of their locations. Not only that, but they will be offering discounts on concessions as well.

AMC 16 on Evansville's west side will be another movie theater you can visit on September 3rd too. All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, will be $3+tax, and you can get a fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo is just $5+tax.

So, check your local theater's website for the movie lineups and times for this Saturday. You will probably want to buy your tickets ASAP, as I imagine shows will sell out fast.

