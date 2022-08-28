Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.

2022 Free Fall Events in the Tri-State

Concert at the Lawn at KY Wesleyan College

On Saturday, August 27th US Bank is presenting, 'Concert on the Lawn' at Kentucky Wesleyan College Campus on the front lawn. This event is being held between 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm and admission is free. So come on out, and enjoy some free tunes on the beautiful campus of KWC! You can discover more community events at https://kwc.edu and click on their events calendar.



Free Friday at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science

Free Friday at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science! This is a once-a-month event occurring on these dates: September 2nd, October 7th, and November 4th. The hours for those Fridays are 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. Admission is completely free and includes all current exhibitions. For more information, visit emuseum.org/events

Cruise-In at Dawson Baptist Church

Inaugural Dawson Baptist Cruise-In! This is a family event taking place at Dawson Baptist Church located in Philpot, Ky. right off Hwy 54. This event is on September 10th and will be starting at 4:00 pm and will conclude around 8:00 pm there will be door prizes given away through the evening with the grand prize being announced at 7:30 pm. What cruise-in would be complete without a cookout? Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and bubbly soft drinks will be available to enjoy! For more information on this event and upcoming events as well as worship times, please visit: http://www.dawsonbaptist.com/



Free Fall Carnival at Wyndmoor of Evansville

Who knew celebrating assisted living week could bring entertainment for the whole family?! Well, Wyndmoor of Evansville has managed just that. On September 17th from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm, they will be hosting a free fall carnival! Activities include carnival games, a bounce house, tasty treats such as hot dogs and cotton candy, and even snow cones. Come and enjoy pumpkin painting a sure way to get you excited for fall! While you are there don't forget to enter the raffle drawing for a chance to win a Black Stone outdoor griddle. For more info on the location of the event please click on the following link, https://www.facebook.com/events/364269099186275

