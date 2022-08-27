Watch Albert Pujols Give His Jersey to a Young Cardinals Fan

Albert Pujols is having one of the best final seasons in baseball history that just seems to be getting better every day. This is a great example. A new video share shows what happened when a young Cardinals fan held up a sign asking Albert to swap jerseys with him. Albert's response blew him and his family away.

Get our free mobile app

This special moment happened this week at Wrigley Field in Chicago as the Cardinals were playing the Cubs. The young boy named Cooper held up a sign asking Albert if he'd trade his jersey for the Yadi Molina jersey he was wearing. Here's what happened.

Albert Pujols was named co-player of the week recently with teammate Paul Goldschmidt. That was Albert's first player of the week award in 10 years.