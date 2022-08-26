Celebrate #NationalDogDay by Supporting Local Shelters Here is Where to Adopt a Dog in Evansville

It's National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting local shelters?

National Dog Day is observed on August 26th every year. It's a day to celebrate man's (and woman's) best friend. So what is National Dog Day? Well, it's a day to recognize the contributions dogs make to our lives. I don't know about you, but something about having my dogs around just makes everything better. National Dog Day actually started in 2004, and according to NationalDogDay.com here's why the day was created:

Founded in 2004 by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle Expert,

Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all breeds, mixed and pure and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues.

A Unique Way to Celebrate National Dog Day

Local rescues have a pretty big place in my heart as both of my dogs are rescued. Pictured below we've got Wrigley (tan) and George (brindle) who I adopted from local rescues. In 2013 I adopted Wrigley from Another Chance for Animals and in 2016 I adopted George from It Takes a Village. So to say local rescues have a special place in my heart is an understatement!

I thought a unique way to celebrate National Dog Day would be to help support local rescues. Whether you're in a place to adopt a dog, or can donate a couple of bucks, I thought I would list out all the rescues in the area to support in honor of #NationalDogDay!

Evansville-Area Rescues to Support:

If I missed any it was not intentional, please email me to update this list melissa@103gbfrocks.com.