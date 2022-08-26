World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November.

We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!

Enchant YouTube Enchant YouTube loading...

Enchant in Nashville, Tennessee

"Enchant" is the world's largest Christmas light maze and village, presented by Hallmark Channel. The event will light up eight host cities in the United States, and the closest one to the Evansville area is Nashville, Tennessee. According to Enchant's website:

Escape to an incredible illuminated winter wonderland. Experience a world of adventure featuring over 4 million sparkling lights creating an immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze. Discover our charming Village offering ice-skating, live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and much more.



Enchant is a spectacular annual event produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Make plans to bring family and friends to Enchant for your most memorable, fun, and heartwarming evening of the Christmas season.

According to Enchant Nashville's Facebook, this will be a holiday adventure like no other. You and your family will be able to "stroll through lighted tunnels, discover larger-than-life magical displays, find your way to our epic 100-foot tall Christmas tree, and so much more."

Get our free mobile app

Enchant Nashville Dates and Info

Enchant Nashville will be held at First Horizon Ballpark beginning on November 25th. Tickets for the event go on sale on September 15th. At that point, you will be able to visit their website to see ticket pricing and the calendar of dates. It looks to be a great time in Nashville, one that you and your family would want to be a part of! You can learn more about Enchant by clicking here.

Check Out This Unique Dive Motel In Nashville If you're a frequent visitor of Nashville, Tennesse, I found an awesome and unique place that you might want to stay at the next time you're in town.

PICTURES: See 10 Historical Music Sites to Visit in Nashville Nashville is the home of country music, and the city is rich with the history of the genre. Scroll through below to see the most important historical music sites to visit while in Music City.