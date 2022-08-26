Indiana Staffie Terrier is a Sweet “BUBBA” Looking for a Forever Home
It's hard not to love anything or anyone named BUBBA - I mean, Bubbas are always cute, aren't they? Little kids nicknamed Bubba are cute, and our It Takes a Village pet of the week, BUBBA, is most definitely cute!
BUBBA is a five-year-old Staffie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) who weighs about 55 pounds. As you can see, BUBBA also has a beautiful coat, which I just learned is called a 'merle' coat (you learn something new every day). I love those big pink ears and the spots of pink on his nose. He is so cute!
BUBBA has been in a foster home with kids and other dogs and is doing great - his fosters can't brag on him enough. He is very gentle when taking treats and he knows a few basic commands.
If you would like to meet BUBBA, you need to first fill out an online adoption application, and then once approved, you can schedule a meet & greet.
All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.
If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!
