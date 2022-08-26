Indiana Staffie Terrier is a Sweet “BUBBA” Looking for a Forever Home

It's hard not to love anything or anyone named BUBBA - I mean, Bubbas are always cute, aren't they? Little kids nicknamed Bubba are cute, and our It Takes a Village pet of the week, BUBBA, is most definitely cute!

Pet of the Week Bubba loading...

BUBBA is a five-year-old Staffie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) who weighs about 55 pounds. As you can see, BUBBA also has a beautiful coat, which I just learned is called a 'merle' coat (you learn something new every day). I love those big pink ears and the spots of pink on his nose. He is so cute!

Pet of the Week Bubba loading...

BUBBA has been in a foster home with kids and other dogs and is doing great - his fosters can't brag on him enough. He is very gentle when taking treats and he knows a few basic commands.

Pet of the Week Bubba loading...

If you would like to meet BUBBA, you need to first fill out an online adoption application, and then once approved, you can schedule a meet & greet.

Get our free mobile app

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

12 Things Only a TRUE Dog Mom Will Understand As a bonafide dog mom, it is no surprise how welcoming a canine friend into your home can change your life (and possibly persona) completely. Here is a list of things only a dog mom will understand.