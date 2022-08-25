There is breaking news out of Henderson, KY this evening. At roughly 8pm CST, police were called to an area near Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street because of possible shots fired in what was described as an "active shooter" situation.

According to officials, authorities are looking for someone who may have knowledge of the incident. They are urging people in Henderson and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a white Prius with a Kentucky plate.

Harbor House Christian Center is a Christian-based organization and "safe harbor for men in need."

The scene is reportedly under control, but the situation is developing rapidly and there continues to be heavy police presence on the scene. In fact, we are also now learning the coroner is on site.

Our news partners at Eyewitness News have confirmed that multiple people at the facility have been injured. Thirteen other residents have been evacuated from the premises for the night.

UPDATE as of 9:20pm: Eyewitness News reports that the coroner has confirmed two fatalities and two additional people hospitalized. The shooting took place inside the building.

The Henderson Police Department has identified the suspect as 39-year-old Kenneth Gibbs, of Henderson. Authorities confirm he was seen driving the white Prius mentioned above. Authorities say if you see him, do not approach and contact 911 immediately.

UPDATE as of 10pm: Authorities now say the suspect has been apprehended and is in custody.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the situation and those harmed in the incident.