Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

This is one BIG pocket knife!

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?

I have always heard it said that everyone should have a pocket knife. You never know when they might come in handy. When it comes to this pocket knife in Kentucky, I don't think that you will be able to carry it around in your pocket or find a place big enough to store it in your vehicle or home.

World's Largest Pocket Knife in Kentucky

Located in Radcliff, Kentucky, the Knife Capitol of Kentucky, is Redhill Cutlery. They have a ton of different types of knives in store and they also are home to the Kentucky Museum of American Pocket Knives. On top of all of the things they have to offer inside, probably the most notable thing there is featured outside, and it will surely catch your eye.

The World's Largest Pocket Knife sits right beside Red Hill Cutlery and has officially been recognized by Guinness World Records. According to Red Hill Cutlery:

The World’s Largest Pocketknife weighs in at over 6,200 lbs of American Steel, with a blade length of over 17.5 ft, complete with a 2019 tang stamp in honor of the year it was dedicated and completed. This massive Case XX Barlow was made possible with help from Radcliff/Fort Knox Tourism and WR Case & Sons Cutlery, along with the Basham family of Red Hill Cutlery.

That's a pretty massive pocket knife, but the question here is would the World's Largest Pocket Knife fit inside of the World's Largest Pair of Jeans? The answer to that question would be yes!

If you want to take a trip to see the world's largest pocket knife for yourself, you can find it at Red Hill Cutlery, 92 Bourbon Trace Radcliff, KY 40160.

