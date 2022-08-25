Watch Illinois Dog Get Confused and Excited Over Her Tennis Ball Filled Birthday Piñata

Dogs are so funny. There are times when they can be so smart and almost psychic. Then there are those times when they can be so silly and confused.

Get our free mobile app

Our tiny, four-pound dog, Lola, knows the name of each of her toys and will bring them to you when you tell her to, but can't figure out to potty on the paper.

Our other dogs, seem like they are just being playful when they act as if they have never met the cat, but they genuinely have a barking trade when they see one coming around the corner. It's like they are completely surprised that there is a cat in the house, even though they have seen the cat every day for many years. It's both funny and a little annoying.

But, too much of something can be a little confusing for anybody, especially a dog. What is a dog supposed to do with so many of their favorite thing? Let's say a tennis ball.

All Bridget's mama wanted to do was give her a special birthday present. LOL

I loved the original dog pinata video so much that I decided to surprise my dog with her own. Bridget received a tennis ball-filled pinata during a socially-distanced gathering during her human birthday. As you can see from the video, her mind was blown by all the tennis balls and she couldn't decide which one to pick up. She can only hold one in her mouth, making the struggle all the more real. She is a rescue dog from Partners for Pets in Troy IL and had been at the shelter/in foster for about 3 years before I adopted her.

Take a look.

Let's watch another dog go crazy over so many tennis balls that they can't figure out what to do.

[Rumble]

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds