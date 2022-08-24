The Mission Center of Ohio County is a ministry that offers low-priced clothing for the needy. They also help those fleeing abusive situations, battling addiction, or getting out of rehab. They provide a network of support for those that need it the most. Here's how you can help in the mission.

CANVA CANVA loading...

When children, families, or individuals are provided with consignment-quality clothing, shoes, and accessories, it can give them a new lease on life. Regardless of income, race, or sexual orientation, every person deserves to feel their best. It can help people feel confident and happy. Knowing you look great can boost your self-esteem. Everyone deserves to feel good about themselves! Luckily, there's a place to turn to if you're in need in Ohio County.

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

HISTORY OF THE OHIO COUNTY CLOSING CLOSET

Ohio County Clothing Closet was originally started in 2010 on 4th Street behind the Anchor Chuch by Pastor Roy Smith and Karen, his wife. Later it moved to 121 North Broadway Street in Beaver Dam. The original vision of the mission was called The Hub. It was visioned to be a place for people no matter what they need, to get help. In April 2022, the Clothing Closet closed due to health/aging problems with volunteers



Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

OHIO CLOTHING CLOSET BECOMES THE MISSION CENTER

In December 2021 because of the tornadoes, God laid it on the heart of James Brown, President of Last Days Motorcycle Ministry, his wife Jackie, and the members of the ministry to start a place matching this vision. Through the kindness of Pastor Roy and Karen, a tentative deal was struck and The Mission Center was born in the same location, 121 North Broadway Street in Beaver Dam.

The exciting announcement was made on their social media account.

"Just wanted everyone to know that The Mission Center (formerly the Ohio Clothing Closet) has opened in Beaver Dam. We are located at the corner of 2nd and Broadway. Right across from Likens Plumbing. Our hours are Monday 11-7, Tuesday and Friday 8-4. We are needing donations of children's clothes, especially girls for our size-up program. Please check us out. We could also use volunteers.

We are all about love, and helping those in need, no matter who they are."

Jackie and Jim are such a blessing!! I wish I could be there to help. Good luck with your adventure. - Michele Sanders

I love shopping at Missions. - Linda Moss

Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

WHAT DOES THE MISSION CENTER OFFER

At The Mission Center items can be purchased during business hours at yard sale prices. This helps them pay the bills and allows them to be there for those in need. They have clothing and small household items for purchase. They accept donations of clothing, household items, furniture, and appliances, even if they need gentle repair.

They exist totally off on donations of items and cash from those who feel led to help. They are desperately in need of volunteers. They will soon be a 501c3 charitable organization.

I love your store! - Loretta Iler

Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

MISSION CENTER "SIZE-UP" PROGRAM

We currently are running what we call, "Size up!" If you have kids going back to school who outgrew their clothes from last year. You can trade in up to 5 outfits per child for the size they currently need. Free of charge. No matter what your income level. Open to everyone! In the future, we will have a voucher program for those in need. Currently, anyone in need merely needs to come in and talk to us. Our ultimate goal is if someone has a dire and gets another house, we can fill most of their immediate needs. We help those fleeing from abusive situations, those battling addiction, and those getting out of rehab who have lost it all. And those who are just struggling.

Love this and the size-up program is amazing. Love that idea! - Georgina Midkiff

I can't wait to see what you guys are doing. God is good! - Monica L. Harrison

Love it! - Michelle Berkley

Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

THE MISSION CENTER AMAZON "WISH LIST"

The team at The Mission Center put together an Amazon "Wish List" to help with daily operations. This is another easy way to help.

Some items on the wish list aren't absolute necessities but would make operation smoother for the store and volunteers.

The pricing and tagging gun are greatly needed. The rolling rack is a wish that would just make it simpler to sort and put clothes out. In need of shop fans! Part of our building does not have air conditioning. Need some fans to make it bearable to sort and work in.

Rae Moffatt Jones Rae Moffatt Jones loading...

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do you have set days for donations? No, we accept donations whenever we are here. For large donations, we prefer an appointment.

Do you take furniture? Yes, as long as it is nice and still usable. We will make minor repairs if needed.

What are your hours? Monday 11-7, Tuesday and Friday 8-4. Saturdays occasionally or by appointment.

How can we volunteer or help? Just come in and help anytime. Donate financially, or get something for us off our Amazon wish list.

Want to help out but can't make it there to volunteer? Occasionally, we get in clothes that have been stored for a while that could use a trip through the washer or dryer. Stop by and pick up a load or two and return at your convenience!

If you are interested message the page or call or text (270) 296-0311.

Will you pick up donations? We will pick up donations, just contact us and be understanding if we can't come immediately. We have people in Davies, Ohio, and Muhlenberg counties.

Where are you located? - Cortney Hoover

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

121 N Broadway St, Beaver Dam

I see firsthand how James, Jackie, and the members of Last Days Motorcycle Ministry help the people of Ohio County and beyond. They ALWAYS show up to give, volunteer and show support for many causes. I'm thankful for their support for Christmas Wish every year. They're good people, doing extraordinary things! Supporting those who need the most help in the community.