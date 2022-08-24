Why You Should Update Your Apple Products NOW

If you own an Apple product, you are going to want to know how you can protect yourself against this security flaw.

I have been an Apple user since 2010 when I got my first iPhone. Since then, I have purchased a Mac Book and iPad. The main thing that I love about Apple products is that they are very user-friendly. They're so simple to use that even my parents, who aren't tech savvy at all can operate them. Apple products are not only very user-friendly, but they are also known for being good devices that aren't prone to malware or other security flaws. However, Apple recently put out a statement warning users of a security flaw that should have people with iPhones, iPods, and Macs a little concerned.

Apple Warns of Serious Security Flaw

On August 17th, Apple put out an announcement regarding serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. These vulnerabilities could potentially lead to hackers gaining complete control of users' devices. When you think about all of the information that you have about yourself, banking, work, etc. on your devices, that's a scary thought. According to The Associated Press:

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. That would allow intruders to impersonate the device’s owner and subsequently run any software in their name, said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

What Devices are at Risk?

The affected devices associated with this security flaw include the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models, according to The Associated Press.

What Can You do to Protect Yourself?

Security experts strongly encourage users to update any of the devices that they have to protect themselves from this security flaw.

It should be noted, according to The Associated Press:

Security researcher Will Strafach said he had seen no technical analysis of the vulnerabilities that Apple has just patched. The company has previously acknowledged similarly serious flaws and, in what Strafach estimated to be perhaps a dozen occasions, has noted that it was aware of reports that such security holes had been exploited.

So, the best bet for you, as an Apple user is to make sure your device is updated to the latest version if you haven't already done so.

