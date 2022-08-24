One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”

I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not.

This is likely to spark a lot of conversation. As one who was spanked by a principal when I was in school (Spoiler Alert: I deserved it), it caught my eye when I saw Ozarks First report that the Cassville School District in southwestern Missouri is reverting back to those days. They report that this decision was based on a survey which they sent out to parents last year.

Some important facts to note about this. The Ozarks First report says that parents must opt-in before this becomes an option. It also says that corporal punishment would only be used as a last resort.

I'm not proud to admit this, but I got into a fight late during my time in elementary school. The principal saw it from his office and I was beckoned. That paddle hurt. While I would have preferred it not to be an option, I did learn my lesson and never did it (or got caught anyway) again.

What do you think? Good decision or a method that should remain in the past? Parents are debating this subject now in the Cassville School District of Missouri.

