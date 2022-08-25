Have Mercy! Sweet, Indiana Shelter Dog Sadly Looking Her Forever Family For 137 Days

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Mercy!

Oh, Mercy me, why am I still here? My name is, in fact, Mercy and I’ve been at the VHS for a whopping 137 days!! Not sure why, as I check off all the boxes – Loves people, enjoys other dogs, sweet-natured and adventurous. And have you seen my zoomies?! I’m, like, REALLY fast and almost go airborne when I’m zooming around the yard. I love participating in Cardio for Canines and would thrive in a home that lets me get my daily exercise. My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. What are you waiting for? Come meet me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society today!

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What is happening at the VHS?

VHS is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

Walk-in ONLY! Open 7:30 am-1:30 pm First come, first serve via taking a number system. Please understand that they are trying to see as many clients as possible, but the demand is often greater than time allows.

**IMPORTANT** If you are bringing an un-vaccinated puppy, please keep them off of the ground to minimize the risk of spreading disease/illness.

Upcoming Saturday pet vaccine clinic dates: September 3 & 17

Visit https://www.vhslifesaver.org/vaccineclinic for more information. This is a vaccine clinic ONLY. To learn about our spay/neuter services, visit www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services

VHS VHS loading...

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies