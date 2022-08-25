Care Net Owensboro Offers No-Cost Women’s Healthcare and Pregnancy Services to Patients

What is Care Net?

The recent overturn of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court has Care Net celebrating. Care Net is a pro-life pregnancy resource center. Vicki and Catherine, along with volunteers and staff are preparing to see more clients. Being a Christ-centered ministry, Care Net shares the love of Jesus with its clients. They sincerely care about their clients and are passionate about helping others.

For most women, the first visit to Care Net Owensboro is to receive a FREE pregnancy test. After a brief medical history, a nurse will perform a pregnancy test with laboratory-quality urine tests. This means you don’t have to worry about a blood draw and the results will be read within minutes. Everything is confidential. They also offer obstetrical ultrasounds, pro-life pregnancy options, STI testing & treatment, Equip 1010 parenting classes, and after-abortion care.

Care Net serves and welcomes anyone who walks through its doors. They are ready and prepared to help meet the needs of their clients, and all services are free!

Call or text Care Net @ 270-685-5077 to schedule an appointment.

www.careneto.com

I had the opportunity to interview the executive director Vicki Boles and the community engagement coordinator, Catherine Dowdy.

Meet Vicki Boles

Vicki Boles was named the Executive Director of Care Net Owensboro in 2021. Vicki has been involved with the ministry since 2007, serving first as a volunteer client advocate for 10 years, before becoming a board member in 2017. Vicki has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Counseling. She has plunged in with both feet, seeking training on her own as well as input from previous directors, staff members, and fellow board members. Vicki and her husband Dr. David Boles, have five children and two grandchildren.

Meet Catherine Dowdy

Catherine Dowdy has been the Community Engagement Coordinator since December 2021. She serves as the liaison between the community, local churches, and Care Net Owensboro. Prior to this position, she was formerly the Student Engagement Coordinator while serving as a client advocate for many years.

Catherine loves meeting the amazing people in Daviess County and surrounding areas, helping them learn of opportunities to serve and feel connected to the ministry. She and her husband Rickey have 6 children, including two through the gift of adoption.

