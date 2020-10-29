Care Net Owensboro (Shaped by Faith)

Care Net Owensboro is now in their new facility on 18th Street offering over 4500 square feet in their new building. They offer FREE services such as; Pregnancy Testing, Ultrasounds, STD Testing and Treatment, Prenatal and Parenting Education and much more!

Lisa Hyland the Executive Director of Care Net Owensboro and Lisa Merritt, Care Net Relations Coordinator, talked about Care Net offering hope and help in time of crisis. Their role is to love those in crisis and help each client that walks into Care Net.

Care Net has over 1500 clients who visit annually. Their new building has a lab, two ultrasound exam rooms and a Prayer Room!!! Care Net is open 10 am - to 5 pm Monday through Thursday.

All services are free and confidential. Care Net Owensboro

425 E. 18th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 270-685-5077

To find out more information about Care Net https://www.careneto.com/

Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/carenetowensboro/?ref=page_internal