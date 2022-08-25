A Wizard’s Christmas Dinner & Marketplace Coming to Louisville

Calling all wizards! You can have a one-of-a-kind experience in Louisville, Kentucky this December.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, the Harry Potter books and movies really put wizards on the map. To this day, so many people are fascinated by the "wizarding world", and everything that goes along with it. I'm sure you know a few people who are big fans, you might even be one of them. If that's the case, you will want to be a part of something very "magical" in Louisville.

A Wizard's Christmas Dinner & Marketplace in Louisville

A Wizard's Christmas Dinner & Marketplace is coming to the Louisville Palace December 16th-18th. This event is for wizards of all ages, and it sounds pretty fun. You can come in dressed up as your favorite wizarding character or just dress casually. According to World of Wizarding, here's what you can expect from this dinner:

The Wizarding community has come to you. Experience magic like never before in the new wizarding school, Alabaster School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. With all new houses inspired by the fan favorite wizarding movie franchise. Join us for this inspired Wizard Experience as we open our doors to new students for the start of the year orientation. Be the first to get an exclusive look into the new magical school coming to North America, Alabaster School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Meet your teachers, shop in our magical alley, and enjoy a 4-course meal with your loved ones for the holidays. Partake in an interactive and magical performance while you dine with our wizarding professors.

General Admission includes access to the experience, one seat reservation, and one of their three-course meal selections. You can also take advantage of the Magical Creatures VIP Experience. This option will give you the same show and dinner as the other guests, however, you will be able to take part in meet and greets before and after the show and have access to private photo ops with Alabaster and “Special Guests” Teachers.

What's For Dinner?

Every aspect of this event is designed for you to feel like you are actually in a school for wizards, including the food. Since this is a dinner show, you might want to know what kind of food is on the menu, right? World of Wizarding shared the menu below:

ADULT MEAL: First Course: Professor Sprout’s Veggie Garden Salad with Black Lake Water Vinaigrette* (Spring Mix Salad with seasonal vegetables. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Second Course: Smoked Turkey Leg*, Smashed Potatoes*, Macaroni & Cheese, Fresh Green Beans*

Third Course: Butter Cauldron Beer Cake (Tres Leches Cake with Whipped Topping & Butterscotch Syrup) KID MEAL: First Course: Professor Sprout’s Dirigible Plum Salad* (Mixed Seasonal Fruits)

Second Course: Fried Chicken Tenders, Macaroni & Cheese, Fresh Green Beans*

Third Course: Sprinkle Explosion Cupcake VEGETARIAN/VEGAN MENU: (all items are vegan) First Course: Professor Sprout’s Veggie Garden Salad with Black Lake Water Vinaigrette* (Spring Mix Salad with seasonal vegetables. No Cheese or gluten. Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette)

Second Course: Vegan Black Bean Burger Cake with Green Beans on the side

Third Course: Vegan Exploding Bon Bons Bar: All specialty drinks will be served at the event for an additional charge. Drinks can be ordered at the bar for both adults and children. Non-alcoholic drinks start at $10, alcoholic drinks start at $16. Specialty Drinks are as follows: - Butter Cauldron Beer: Bourbon, Cream Soda, Caramel Extract, Butter Extract, Topped with Whipped Cream and Butterscotch Syrup - Fishy Green Ale: Vodka, Midori Melon, Pineapple Juice, Lime Wedge and Dry Ice - Unicorn Blood: Tequila, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Lime Wedge and Silver Edible Glitter

Oh, and they will even be hosting A Wizard's Christmas BREWFEST on December 10th in Downtown Lousiville too, so you can add more wizarding fun to your to-do list.

You can learn more about the event and purchase your tickets by clicking here. You might want to hurry, as some of the time slots are already sold out! While you are here, check out some other cool things that you can see around the holidays in Louisville...

Images from Lights Under Louisville The Louisville Mega Cavern is a must. After driving through Lights Under Louisville, we'll be returning for whatever the attraction presents, regardless of the holiday. It's fascinating and tons of fun.

The Winter Woods Spectacular in Louisville There are SO many cool things to do this holiday season and so many in LOUISVILLE, like the Winter Woods Spectacular which celebrates ALL aspects of the holiday season.