Rise and shine! It's time for breakfast. Who has the tastiest breakfast in Owensboro right now? Whether an all-you-can-eat smorgasbord or a quiet hometown cafe' what restaurant dishes up the most delectable breakfast? Take the poll and vote for your favorite.

I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that has an impressive selection of options. To be able to eat all of the bacon you want, pile on the pancakes, throw some fried potatoes on the plate and top it off with some scrambled eggs. Breakfast is one of my favorite meals, and there's nothing better! Let the restaurant clean up the mess.

Sitting at a quiet cafe' isn't so bad either. Fresh new dishes in a quaint environment are great for a date. You can enjoy a cup of coffee with a bagel or donut and have a conversation. Going to brunch after church can be a family tradition. Your day will be more productive after having a good brunch. It's a chance to make memories as a family.

BEST BREAKFAST RESTAURANTS IN OWENSBORO

Do you love to eat at a greasy spoon, all-you-can-eat breakfast, or a fine-dining restaurant? Owensboro has many delicious options for breakfast. Who has traditional breakfast food cooked to perfection? Who serves more of a simple, nutritious breakfast choice like avocado toast, yogurt, and fruit? Where can you grab a quick donut or pastry with a cup of coffee? Who offers the tastiest breakfasts out there?

We'll share your top picks tomorrow. Let us know if anyone is missing.

TOP BREAKFAST & BRUNCH SPOTS IN OWENSBORO?

