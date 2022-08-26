Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022.

The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.

What To Expect at the 2022 Boonville Square Flair

Bring the entire family out for awesome vendors, activities for the kids, a BBQ contest, and live music from Bobby Clark and Tommy Stillwell. So much to see and do on the Square in Boonville this fall! In years past they have had plenty of things to keep the family entertained like bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, pumpkin painting, and games.

When it comes to the BBQ contest, if you think you make the best BBQ in the Evansville area, this is your chance to put it to the test. Last year, there were three categories that were judged: pork butts, pork ribs, and chicken thighs. Boonville Merchants Association awarded cash prizes and trophies to the winners of each category. The money raised from the BBQ contest at Square Flair goes towards scholarships for high school seniors. Keep an eye out for entry forms for the BBQ contest on the Boonville Merchants Association's Facebook closer to the Square Flair.

2022 Boonville Sqare Flair Date and Time

The 2022 Boonville Square Flair presented by Boonville Merchants Association will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Make sure to follow the Boonville Merchants Association on Facebook to stay up to date on what they have in store for you this year.

If you have never been to the Square Flair, it's an event that the entire family will be able to enjoy. I highly encourage you to come out to Boonville and soak in everything that is the Square Flair!

