See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky

Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??

The Witches Are Back

Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.

As a kid who grew up in the 90s, Hocus Pocus is one of my favorite movies, and I'm super stoked for the sequel! But before Hocus Pocus 2 is released, you can see the original Hocus Pocus like never before on a movie theater screen that is four stories tall. You read that right, FOUR STORIES.



Four Story Movie Screen in Kentucky

In September, the Kentucky Science Center in Louisville is hosting two showings of Disney's 1993 film, Hocus Pocus. Here's the thing, you'll get to see Hocus Pocus like never before on a screen that is larger than life!

Here is what the Kentucky Science Center has to say about the theater:

Don’t just see a movie, experience it! From documentary films to full-length Hollywood movies, Kentucky’s only 4-story, precision white screen, 3D digital theater is sure to leave you in awe. All movies are $5 each ticket.

Now, this sounds like my kinda date night! Hocus Pocus will be showing at the Kentucky Science Theater on September 23rd at 7:00 PM and again on September 25th at 2:00 PM. You can check out more information, and see all ticket info, here.