Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!

Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular

Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park.  This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park.  It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.

What is the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular?

This is the 10th year of Louisville hosting their Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, and it turns out there is a pretty neat history behind this kind of event.

Here is what JackOLanternLouisville.org has to say about the history of the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular:

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular was started in Oxford, Massachusetts in 1988 by a handful of  families and their kids as a fundraiser for the public school system.  After they grew up, some of those high-schoolers and one of the dads eventually took the show to the Providence Zoo.  From those humble beginnings, Passion for Pumpkins, Inc., a multimedia production company was formed.  The event  came to Louisville in 2013 and is held annually in Iroquois Park with more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins illuminated at night as an “organic art show”.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you want to see the Louisville Jack O' Lantern Spectacular for yourself, it's recommended that you purchase your tickets online in advance.  Tickets officially go on sale in just a few days, on September 1st, 2022.  The event takes place from October 4th through the 31st  each day starting at dusk.  You can find ticket prices and hourly information, here.

Check out a walkthrough of the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular from just a few years ago:

25 Photos from the 2021 Jack O' Lantern Spectacular in Louisville Kentucky

Take a look at 25 photos from Louisville, Kentucky's annual Jack O' Lantern Spectacular featuring pumpkins carved with images depicting characters from your favorite movies and television shows.
