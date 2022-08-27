Warrick Humane Society ‘Unleashes’ New T-Shirt Fundraiser

Several years ago, my husband and I went to pick out a puppy. We found the cutest little fuzzball that looked just like a teddy bear. He was so squishy and fuzzy. Then he started to grow. And he grew and he grew and he grew until he was 100 lbs. I'd estimate about half that was FUR.

Oh my goodness, that dog could shed. He was an Akita and I later found out that Akitas are the MOST shedding dog that you can get. Globs of fur would just fall out when he was shedding his winter coat. We had to have him professionally de-furred every year.

I love him dearly but the FUR!

So, when I saw Warrick Humane Society's new fundraising shirt, I immediately thought of old Kodi Bear. Not only was he furry but he was also so very sweet. He was such a sweet-natured dog that little kids from around the neighborhood would knock on the door and ask if he could come out and play. And a neighbor would regularly take Kodi fishing or out for ice cream. I'd get texts - "Hey I have Kodi, will be back later."

The shirt says, "Spread Kindness Like Pet Hair," and man if there was as much kindness in this world as even Kodi fur, we'd all be in better shape.

WHS said in a press release:

Remind the world to be kind and "Spread Kindness Like Pet Hair" (all over the place!) when you purchase one of these shirts! Warrick Humane Society is hosting an online event selling shirts that say, “Spread Kindness Like Pet Hair”. The shirts are available to order now – August 30, 2022. Shirts are available in unisex, women’s and children’s sizes and are offered in a variety of colors and styles including long sleeve, sweatshirts, hoodies, short sleeve and tanks. Proceeds benefit the Warrick Humane Society shelter animals.

Shirts start at $24.99 and are available in multiple colors. You can purchase yours here.