Historic Newburgh to Host Halloween Illuminations & Ghostly Hayrides

When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.

Illuminated

One of the events I am most excited about is the 2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations and their Ghostly Hayrides. Here's what to expect with the Illimiations:

A self-guided, experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins and lights illuminate the trail along the way each night. Set your own pace while walking along the Rivertown Trail from the Gene Aurand Trailhead to the Ohio River and back.

Buying Tickets

The Halloween Illuminations will take place nightly October 13th - 16th and October 20th - 23rd from 6 pm to 9 pm, rain or shine. Tickets for the event go on sale September 1st at HistoricNewburgh.com and are $5 per person. You can also take advantage of the family pack of tickets that are 5 for $20. Children under the age of 3 who are in a stroller do not require a ticket to experience the event. If you purchase a ticket to the Ghostly Hayride, it includes admission to the Halloween Illuminations.

Ghostly Hayride

If a Ghostly Hayride or a Haunted Tour is more your speed, you can purchase a ticket for that as well. Taking place nightly from 6 pm to 9 pm, October 14th - 16th you can experience the chilling and haunting tour of Historic Newburgh.

We're excited to announce the 2022 Newburgh Ghost Walks Ghostly Hayrides - October 14-16, 2022. Hayride tours will run every 20 minutes each night from 6pm to 9pm with the 9pm tour being the last tour of the night. Tickets for ghostly hayride tours are $15 per person, and every person, no matter age, must have a ticket to ride the hayride due to space limitations.