Indiana Dad Entertains Kids with Fan While Mom Is Away and It’s Too Cute [WATCH]

It never fails, when you leave the kids home with dad, crazy, and sometimes hilarious things happen.

I can remember when my mom went back to work after my little sister went to kindergarten, my dad would make us Daddy Dinners. The dinners were either canned chicken noodle soup and hot dogs, or cereal with toast and sausage links.

Dad knew we would never tell on him for not making us a super nutritious meal because we loved his dinner menu so much. Heck, he could have fed us popsicles and cookies and we would have kept our mouths shut.

This video I found on Rumble reminds me of our evenings with dad while mom was at work. They were the best. Good food, laughs, and fun.

The family lives in Richmond, IN, and this is what mom had to say about dad's video,

Left dad in charge to watch kids for a few minutes. Came back to them in front of the fan laughing.

Take a look. It will make you smile. I love baby giggles and laughs.

What is funny is that mom doen;t even need to be away for things to get crazy with dad.

It doen;t stop with dads either, grandpas bring out the adventure and the extra silly in grandkids too.

One weekend when my granddaughter was a toddler, I came home from the store to find this. LOL

