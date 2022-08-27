Indiana Dad Entertains Kids with Fan While Mom Is Away and It’s Too Cute [WATCH]

It never fails, when you leave the kids home with dad, crazy, and sometimes hilarious things happen.
I can remember when my mom went back to work after my little sister went to kindergarten, my dad would make us Daddy Dinners. The dinners were either canned chicken noodle soup and hot dogs, or cereal with toast and sausage links.
Dad knew we would never tell on him for not making us a super nutritious meal because we loved his dinner menu so much. Heck, he could have fed us popsicles and cookies and we would have kept our mouths shut.
This video I found on Rumble reminds me of our evenings with dad while mom was at work. They were the best. Good food, laughs, and fun.
The family lives in Richmond, IN, and this is what mom had to say about dad's video,
Left dad in charge to watch kids for a few minutes. Came back to them in front of the fan laughing.
Take a look. It will make you smile. I love baby giggles and laughs.
What is funny is that mom doen;t even need to be away for things to get crazy with dad.
[Rumble]
It doen;t stop with dads either, grandpas bring out the adventure and the extra silly in grandkids too.
One weekend when my granddaughter was a toddler, I came home from the store to find this. LOL
As you are aware, I love everything paranormal. Lately, I have been drawn to stories and photos of spirits and ghosts more than ever before. I have even interviewed some paranormal ghost hunters and found it fascinating. I don't have all of the answers, but I love exploring the possibilities.
Seeing things in pictures, once you really look at them, is not uncommon. It really happens more than you think. It’s happened to me. Are there spirits who some see and some don’t? Are they real ghosts or just a smudge on the lease of the camera? Are the light beams and floating specs just traces of dust and perfectly lit angles?
The thing is, we don’t really know. Those who weren’t there might try to figure out what the image really is to disprove the fact that it might be a spirit. While others will share a similar experience. The seem and unseen merge together to form an opinion, a believable explanation. But the truth is, even though we might not be able to see angels, spirits, or ghosts, some of us have faith that they do exist, others do not, But, when they show up in a picture, unexpected, it’s pretty awesome no matter how you feel about it. You are either filled with excitement or trying your best to figure it out. Either way, pretty cool.
I came across these photos on the Haunted Illinois Facebook group. I was fascinated with them and reached out to the mother who took the photos and asked her if I could share them with you. Like I always say, you can decide for yourself whether or not you see a ghost in the photos. But, after hearing the mom’s story surrounding the photos, I believe a ghost of a child is exactly what we see.