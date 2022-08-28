During a conversation, on air, we offered some great advice when it comes to taking medication. John Hopkins released some incredible information about a hack for getting your pills to act quicker.

Leslie: I had no idea this was a thing but it's from John Hopkins University so that's legit If you want medication to kick in quicker, lie down on your right side when you take it. It should hit the bloodstream a lot faster that way. The new study like look gravity in general pill starts to dissolve and absorb it says a little bit through the lining of your stomach and it mostly happens through the lining of your intestines

Ryan: So, how fast can it get there?

Leslie: Our bodies aren't symmetrical. It turns out that the way you're lying, sitting, or standing makes a big difference when it comes to where the medication will settle.

Ryan: Huh, they end up in the same place though. (HAHA) My initial thought was that it would get to the heart quicker. So, it would pump into your blood.

Leslie: The study says it's more about the pill reaching your bloodstream through your intestines, getting it into your body the quickest through the intestinal wall. So you lay down on your right side. The pill will only take 10 minutes to start working if you're on your right side. If you were standing, the pill could take around 23 minutes to kick in, and if you're on your left side and an hour and 40 minutes.

Ryan: Thank you for joining the WKDQ medical minute with Leslie Morgan. LOL

Canva Canva loading...

(Johns Hopkins)

Even though we say that if we say something on the air, it is so, we wanted to get a second opinion when it comes to medical advice.

According to the Baltimore Sun,

Lie on your right side. The researchers tested several postures and found lying on your right side sends pills to the deepest part of the stomach where they dissolve at a rate 2.3 times faster than the upright position

Well, looks like the right side it is.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep