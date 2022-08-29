See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft.

I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.

Flying Saucer Home in Illinois

Nestled in the town of Somonauk, Illinois, just a few miles from downtown Sandwich and bordering Lake Holiday, you will find a home that is out of this world. It's a custom build dome home that looks like a flying saucer.

According to the home's listing:

This Somonauk dome-home was masterfully designed by a Montreal-based company and constructed over a 3-year period. Its custom-cut components were delivered in specialized containers along with the Velux windows that were imported from Denmark. Inside, you'll find 4 beds, 3 full baths and 2 half baths with ABSOLUTELY jaw-dropping arched cathedral ceilings of knotty pine and oak flooring. The bonus-sized fully equipped kitchen offers a huge breakfast bar next to an oversized dining space. Along with boundless, creative entertaining space, the main level living area is complete with a built-in projector screen and deck area overlooking the rear of the property. A stunning, see-through column is the hub of the home which looks up into the 2nd level. Upstairs, a massive loft area overlooks the living room. Two ensuite bedrooms are located there along with a half bath. The home's set on a 12' square foundation with the ability to rotate electronically or manually.

Yes, you read that description correctly. This home not only looks like a flying saucer, but it actually spins too!

Now, let's take a little sneak peek inside of this flying saucer home:

This place is not only a pretty cool sight to see, but as you can tell, there's a lot of room in the home, and outside of it as well. The home sits on 5 acres of agricultural land that's also zoned for horses. Also on the property is a large metal building.

All of this can be yours for only $599,000. You can learn more about the property and see more photos of it by visiting the home's listing here.

