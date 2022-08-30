The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022

All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!

The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.

The Polar Express Train Ride at the French Lick Scenic Railway 2022

The 2022 Polar Express Train Ride at the French Lick Scenic Railway opens November 4th and runs through December 23rd. This magical train ride will make you feel like you are in the movie. According to the French Lick Scenic Railway, this is what guests can expect from the 2022 Polar Express Train Ride:

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for a magical 80 Minute trip through a rail yard, neighborhoods, and through a tunnel on the way to The North Pole. Once on board, your Conductor will work their way through the coach and punch your ticket before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell. On the return trip from the North Pole, Elves on each car lead passengers in caroling, and onboard entertainment – creating memories you will never forget! Each child will take home a keepsake sleigh bell in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip.

Polar Express Train Ride Classes of Service

If you have ever been on the Polar Express Train Ride in the past, you know that there are three levels of classes for the ride. For those who have not been a part of this train ride before, you can choose which class you and your family would like to be a part of. They are as follows:

Coach Class

Coach Class seating is in both 1920’s era and 1960’s era commuter coaches. These cars typically seat around 80 passengers on padded bench-type seating. Guests will be greated by a conductor, be served hot chocolate and a cookie by dancing chefs, be presented with the first gift of Christmas by Santa himself, and then entertained by singing and dancing elves on the return journey from The North Pole.

First Class

First Class seating is in cars that seat less than the coach class cars and provide table seating. Guests will be greeted by a conductor, be served hot chocolate and a cookie by dancing chefs, be presented with the first gift of Christmas by Santa himself and then entertained by singing and dancing elves on the return journey from The North Pole. Guests will also receive a souvenir ceramic Hot Chocolate mug.

Dome Class

Dome Class seating is in the upper dome of our Northern Pacific Vista-dome coach. Guests are provided a 360º from the train. Guests will be greeted by a conductor, be served hot chocolate and a selection of cookies by dancing chefs, be presented with the first gift of Christmas by Santa himself, and then entertained by singing and dancing elves on the return journey from The North Pole. Guests will also receive both the annual souvenir ceramic Hot Chocolate mug and the iconic Hot Chocolate mug and saucer to take home.

You can book your trip on the Polar Express Train Ride at the French Lick Scenic Railway now. To learn more about the train ride and reserve your spot, click here.