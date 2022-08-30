The ticket and merchandise purchasing fan base of the Chicago White Sox have spoken...

This gem was strategically places around the ballpark this weekend as the Chicago White Sox played host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. How much work goes into the banner alone, not much. How much work does this getting placed throughout the park AND ALWAYS in clear view for a TV camera... a lot. Well done, White Sox fans.

Like you would expect, at one point the White Sox had enough and had security remove it.

This was a little too late, I saw the sign a handful of times watching the game before it was taken away. I'm sure security had a "legit" you're blocking other fan's view, reasoning or something...But there's a big question with this, will they listen?

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Getty Images loading...

Of course the team won't be sold, but the fan base has had enough of this throw-away of a year. Talent, got it. "Star" players and an entertaining ballclub, sure thing. Pitching that "should be enough" to get you there, yep. A manager that has control and motivates players to win, hell to the no.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Getty Images loading...

Hire a friend, that will work out...right? Sure Tony LaRussa is a Hall of Fame manager. How do those credentials work for you in 2022? They don't.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When people that pay for tickets to come watch at their team, yell loudly enough that the manager listens and does what the fan says...When people that pay for tickets chant "Fire Tony..." When fans that pay for tickets bring a giant "Sell the Team" sign and move it around the stadium for all to see...It's time for change.