Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos

We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day.

When we go to visit my granddaughter, or she comes to visit us, she always wants to take a trip to Taco Bell. Once I took her there and she was so happy she danced around the restaurant.

If she wasn't such a sleepy head that literally passes out around 8 pm, she would do the same thing Oakes did one late and hungry night in Louisville, KY.

Here is what his mom posted on Rumble,

Our other kids were asleep. Oakes was refusing to go to bed and was sitting on the couch watching TV with his dad. I was in the kitchen scrolling through social media, also avoiding going to bed. Oakes had come into the kitchen and asked me if I wanted to go to Taco Bell. At first, I didn't understand him and had to figure out what he was saying and confirm he was saying Taco Bell. I didn't give him the answer he wanted, so he left the room and came back a few minutes later. I was recording him this time, he ran in and asked, "you want Taco Bell?" it was so funny the way that he was looking at me and how he asked me. I knew his dad was behind the question and sent him to the kitchen to ask me. but the way Oakes asked the question, you would never know. He was sincere but so funny and cute.

We're with you, Oakes. Taco Bell, here we come.

